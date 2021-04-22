iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Get iBio alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iBio by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iBio (IBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.