Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after buying an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,463 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $18,511,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

