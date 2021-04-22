Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.21 and last traded at $57.30. Approximately 1,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ichor by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

