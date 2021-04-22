ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.24. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 195,802 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
