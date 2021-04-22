ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.24. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 195,802 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 122.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 838.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195,280 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.