ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 157,700 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

