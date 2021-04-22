iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Down 3.9%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. 338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,653,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

