iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Down 3.9%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,653,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

