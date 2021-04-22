Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ideanomics by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

