Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.16% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
