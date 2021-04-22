iEthereum (IETH) Price Hits $0.0461

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $830,606.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.