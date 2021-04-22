IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,433 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $83.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.