IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.