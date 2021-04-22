IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

