IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 21,823 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 152.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,870,000 after buying an additional 1,384,587 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 687,972 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,290,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after buying an additional 359,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,186,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,324,000 after buying an additional 216,356 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26.

