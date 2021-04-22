IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

FXI stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

