Ignition Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Ignition has a market cap of $184,564.32 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,193.78 or 1.00682380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00150100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001853 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,421,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,907 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.