IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $110.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. IHS Markit traded as high as $104.28 and last traded at $104.08, with a volume of 39186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

