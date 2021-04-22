iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILIAF shares. Citigroup started coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$187.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.38. iliad has a one year low of $181.50 and a one year high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

