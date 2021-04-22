Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

