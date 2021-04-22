ImageCoin Market Cap Achieves $407,862.72 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $407,862.72 and $154,361.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,095,236 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

