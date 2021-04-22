Independent Research Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

ETR DAI opened at €73.57 ($86.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a 52 week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.62. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

