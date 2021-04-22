Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Acquires £46,500 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Martin Andersson bought 390,106 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £117,031.80 ($152,902.80).

On Monday, April 12th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Shares of Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 26.90 ($0.35) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.69. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £184.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

