Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,337 ($30.53) per share, for a total transaction of £140.22 ($183.20).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Martin Court purchased 7 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,130 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($30.21) per share, with a total value of £161.84 ($211.44).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Thursday. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,202.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,176.50.

VCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

