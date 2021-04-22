Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Sells 2,732 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

