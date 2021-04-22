Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Sells 2,732 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
