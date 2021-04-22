Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 73,848 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $219,152.04.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $172,366.86.

AXNX stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

