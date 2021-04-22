Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $471,920.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $471,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,296.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $52.83 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $535,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $5,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $3,932,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

