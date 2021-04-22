Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,987,050.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DT opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

