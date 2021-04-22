Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,112.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00.

ExlService stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

