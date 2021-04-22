Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells $7,791,068.04 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,187 shares in the company, valued at $330,596,775.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $8,094,815.82.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04.

Guardant Health stock opened at $152.80 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

