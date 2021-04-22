Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $20,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

