Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 10,023 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.