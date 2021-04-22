Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.38. 445,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,682. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 24.6% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

