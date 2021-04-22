Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 375 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 206,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,263. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.