Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,073,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

