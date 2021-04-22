Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

