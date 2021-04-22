Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

