Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.68

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 1178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 206,260 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

