Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $69.63 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

