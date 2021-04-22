International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 45.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $684,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7,157.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,443 shares of company stock valued at $99,879,942. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

TDOC opened at $182.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.56. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.