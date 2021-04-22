International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,085 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 172.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.95 and a 200 day moving average of $306.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $352.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

