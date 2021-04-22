International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 258.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY opened at $47.44 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.