International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

