International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $838,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 190.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

