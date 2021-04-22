International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $182.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $184.68.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.18. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

