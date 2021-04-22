International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

