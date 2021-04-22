International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $138.88 and last traded at $138.48, with a volume of 141566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.12.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

