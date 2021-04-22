International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $143.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
Read More: Institutional Investors
