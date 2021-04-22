International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $143.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.