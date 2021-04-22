International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.