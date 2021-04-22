International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

