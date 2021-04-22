International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 147,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in International Money Express by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

