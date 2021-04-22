Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT reported mixed results for the fourth-quarter of 2020. Revenues declined year over year as a result of hospitals suspending elective surgical procedures, and significantly reduced ENT office visits. Significant contraction in gross margin and a higher adjusted operating loss are discouraging as well. Headwinds like business seasonality and stiff competition remain. On a positive note, the company noted that PROPEL, SINUVA and Fiagon product lines are gaining momentum. The 2021 revenue expectation is showing growth over the 2019 level. Potential in chronic sinusitis market, a well-progressing SINUVA and PROPEL product line, and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Overall, in the past three months, Intersect ENT has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of XENT opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.